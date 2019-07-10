Thai PM revokes some junta orders before heading new gov’t

BANGKOK — The leader of Thailand’s military junta has revoked dozens of special executive orders and vowed to stop issuing more as he prepares to lead an elected civilian government.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has kept a tight grip on power since leading a coup in 2014 and gave himself special legislative powers that allow him to issue orders that have the force of law.

Prayuth signed an order Tuesday revoking 66 of the more than 500 executive orders he has issued.