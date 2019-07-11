Germany’s Merkel sits for anthems after shaking episodes
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the visiting Danish prime minister sat through their countries’ national anthems at a ceremony in Berlin Thursday, a day after Merkel shook as she stood at a similar event in the latest of three incidents that have raised concern about her health.
Merkel showed no signs of unsteadiness or other ill-health as she sat alongside new Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen outside the chancellery in Berlin, an unusual arrangement at a military honors ceremony that appeared aimed at forestalling the possibility of another high-profile episode.
On Wednesday, Merkel shook as she stood alongside Finland’s prime minister at the same spot. She later suggested that the psychological impact of the first shaking episode in mid-June was responsible for the subsequent incidents.
