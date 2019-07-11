Germany to step up surveillance of far-right ‘Identitarians’

BERLIN — The German domestic intelligence agency said Thursday it is stepping up observation of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Germany, a group that campaigns against immigrants and Islam.

The agency, known by its German acronym BfV, said it has concluded after two years of investigation that the Identitarian Movement has ‘‘passed beyond the stage of suspicion’’ and ‘‘is now classified as a verified extreme right movement.’’

In a statement, the agency said the group ‘‘ultimately aims to exclude people of non-European origin from democratic participation and to discriminate against them in a way that infringes upon their human dignity.’’