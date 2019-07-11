Germany to step up surveillance of far-right ‘Identitarians’
BERLIN — The German domestic intelligence agency said Thursday it is stepping up observation of the far-right Identitarian Movement in Germany, a group that campaigns against immigrants and Islam.
The agency, known by its German acronym BfV, said it has concluded after two years of investigation that the Identitarian Movement has ‘‘passed beyond the stage of suspicion’’ and ‘‘is now classified as a verified extreme right movement.’’
In a statement, the agency said the group ‘‘ultimately aims to exclude people of non-European origin from democratic participation and to discriminate against them in a way that infringes upon their human dignity.’’
The decision comes amid fresh fears about far-right extremism in Germany following the arrest last month of a man with a long history of neo-Nazi activity over the killing of a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party.
The Identitarian Movement’s German chapter, founded in 2012, strives for a clean-cut image quite different from that of Germany’s traditional far-right groups, though the Identiarians’ flags are seen at rallies alongside skinheads and marchers with Nazi tattoos.
The group said Thursday it eschews violence and branded the domestic intelligence agency’s decision as ‘‘politically motivated.’’
But BfV chief Thomas Haldenwang accused the group of ‘‘intellectual arson,’’ saying ‘‘there mustn’t be any tolerance of extremists.’’
The leader of the Identitarian Movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, recently came under scrutiny after it emerged he had received a donation from the New Zealand mosque attacker. Sellner, who is engaged to American alt-right activist Brittany Pettibone, has acknowledged exchanging emails with the gunman but denies involvement in the attack.