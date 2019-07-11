20 killed in Pakistan as passenger train rams freight train

MULTAN, Pakistan — A passenger train rammed into a freight train at a railway station in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring 74 others, hospital officials said.

The freight train was stationary when the speeding passenger train struck it at Walhar Railway Station in Rahim Yar Khan, in the eastern Punjab province. Jamil Ahmed, an official in the provincial government, said that hospitals declared an emergency.

Twenty people were killed in the crash and 74 were wounded, with some in critical condition, according to Javed Ahmed, a physician who was treating the wounded.