UK Labour Party in turmoil over new anti-Semitism claims

LONDON — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party was in turmoil Thursday after a television documentary renewed allegations that anti-Semitism is rife within its ranks. In the BBC program, former staff members of the left-of-center party recounted receiving anti-Semitic abuse and alleged that senior party officials interfered in complaint investigations.

Accusations of hostility toward Jews have riven Labour since left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became party leader in 2015.

Corbyn’s opponents say criticism of Israel by some Labour members — especially those who joined after Corbyn took the helm — has strayed over the line into anti-Semitism and claim the party has not taken the issue seriously.