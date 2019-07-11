UK Labour Party in turmoil over new anti-Semitism claims
LONDON — Britain’s main opposition Labour Party was in turmoil Thursday after a television documentary renewed allegations that anti-Semitism is rife within its ranks. In the BBC program, former staff members of the left-of-center party recounted receiving anti-Semitic abuse and alleged that senior party officials interfered in complaint investigations.
Accusations of hostility toward Jews have riven Labour since left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became party leader in 2015.
Corbyn’s opponents say criticism of Israel by some Labour members — especially those who joined after Corbyn took the helm — has strayed over the line into anti-Semitism and claim the party has not taken the issue seriously.
The party condemned the BBC documentary, broadcast Wednesday night, saying it contained ‘‘deliberate and malicious representations.’’ It alleged the former staffers who took part had ‘‘personal and political axes to grind.’’
‘‘We completely reject any claim that the Labour Party is anti-Semitic,’’ the party said in a statement.
