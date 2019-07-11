Soviet-era submarine is emitting radiation at levels 800,000 times above normal, Norway says

Norway has discovered that a Soviet-era submarine that sank in the Norwegian Sea 30 years ago is leaking radiation at levels up to 800,000 times higher than what is normal.

Using a remote controlled vehicle to probe the wreck, researchers found extensive damage to the Komsomolets sub, which lies more than 5,500 feet down on the sea floor. Their investigation revealed the exceptionally high radiation level in the area around a ventilation duct at the wreck, according to the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority.

The highest measurement researchers recorded stood at 800 Becquerel per liter; radiation levels in that body of water typically remain around 0.001 Bq per liter, the authority said.