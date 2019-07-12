China says US should not allow visit by Taiwan’s leader

President Tsai Ing-wen is in New York on a two-night ‘‘transit’’ stop en route to an official visit to four Caribbean nations. She was scheduled to deliver a speech to a US-Taiwan business summit and attend a dinner with members of the Taiwanese-American community.

BEIJING — China said Friday that the United States should not allow an ongoing visit by Taiwan’s president to New York and that it would impose sanctions on American companies that sell arms to the self-governing island as part of an expected $2.2 billion deal.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) listened as Michael Splinter, chair of the Taiwan US Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the media Friday in New York.

‘‘We urge the US to abide by the ‘one China’ principle and . . . not allow Tsai Ing-wen’s stopover, cease official exchanges with Taiwan, and refrain from providing any platform for separatist Taiwan independence forces,’’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing.

Advertisement

In a separate statement on the foreign ministry’s website, Geng announced sanctions on companies involved in the arms deal, which he said ‘‘undermines China’s sovereignty and national security.’’ The four-sentence statement did not provide any details about the sanctions.

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it is proposing a $2.2 billion sale that would include 108 Abrams tanks and 250 Stinger surface-to-air missiles. The tanks represent a significant upgrade to Taiwan’s aging fleet.

Taiwan split from China during a civil war in 1949, and Tsai has resisted Chinese pressure for reunification under the ‘‘one country, two systems’’ framework that governs Hong Kong.

The United States recognizes Beijing as the government of China, but provides military and other support to Taiwan. China objects to such support as an interference in what it considers its internal affairs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a visit to Hungary, said his country has grave concern about Tsai’s US visits. She is scheduled to make another two-night stop on her way home.