India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

NEW DELHI — India is looking to take a giant leap in its space program and solidify its place among the world’s spacefaring nations with its second uncrewed mission to the moon, this one aimed at landing a rover near the unexplored south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using homegrown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon on Sept. 6 or 7. The $141 million Chandrayaan-2 mission will analyze minerals, map the moon’s surface, and search for water.

It will ‘‘boldly go where no country has ever gone before,’’ the organization said in a statement.