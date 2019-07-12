India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race
NEW DELHI — India is looking to take a giant leap in its space program and solidify its place among the world’s spacefaring nations with its second uncrewed mission to the moon, this one aimed at landing a rover near the unexplored south pole.
The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using homegrown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon on Sept. 6 or 7. The $141 million Chandrayaan-2 mission will analyze minerals, map the moon’s surface, and search for water.
It will ‘‘boldly go where no country has ever gone before,’’ the organization said in a statement.
With India poised to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, the ardently nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to show off the country’s prowess in security and technology. India successfully test-fired an antisatellite weapon in March, which Modi said demonstrated the country’s capacity as a space power alongside the United States, Russia, and China. India also plans to send humans into space by 2022, becoming only the fourth nation to do so.
India’s ambitions come amid a resurgent space race.
The United States — which is marking the 50th anniversary this month of the Apollo 11 mission that made Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin the first humans on the moon — is working to send a crewed spacecraft to the lunar south pole by 2024. In April, an uncrewed Israeli craft crashed into the moon in a failed attempt at the first privately funded lunar landing.
Decades of space research have allowed India to develop satellite, communications and remote sensing technologies that are helping solve everyday problems at home, from forecasting fish migration to predicting storms and floods.
Associated Press