Hong Kong protesters target mainland Chinese traders

HONG KONG — Several thousand people marched in Hong Kong on Saturday against traders from mainland China in what is fast becoming a summer of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Marching behind a banner that read ‘‘Strictly enforce the law, stop cross-border traders,’’ the protesters passed by pharmacies and cosmetic shops that are popular with Chinese tourists and traders who bring goods back to sell in the mainland. Many of the stores were shuttered because of the protest.

In what has become a common scene, clashes broke out between police and some of the protesters toward the end of the march. Police used pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd, public broadcaster RTHK reported.