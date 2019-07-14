Hong Kong protesters march in new outpouring of grievances

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters demanding the resignation of Hong Kong’s chief executive and an investigation into alleged police violence filled the streets of a northern town on Sunday, adding to an outpouring of grievances against the Chinese territory’s leaders.

Some of the more than 10,000 people marching in Sha Tin in Hong Kong’s New Territories, which abuts China, called for genuinely democratic voting in the former British colony. A handful called for an independent Hong Kong.

Protests that began in opposition to a proposed extradition law have swelled to include complaints about an influx of mainland Chinese into Hong Kong and that local leaders are more responsive to the Beijing government than to the territory’s people.