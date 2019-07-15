Fire rages through reserve in Mexico’s resort-filled Yucatan

MEXICO CITY — A fire in the Sian Ka’an nature reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site and an important tourist destination on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, spread to more than 6,000 acres on Monday, with just 30 percent under control.

The fire’s advance across the brush and high grass has slowed but continues to burn, said the Environment Department of Quintana Roo state. The ruin site of Muyil, which was once an important stop along Mayan trade routes, was closed until the danger had passed, authorities added.

Environment Secretary Alfredo Arellano told Imagen Radio that drought and intense heat contributed to the blaze.