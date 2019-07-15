Zuma says corruption allegations were a conspiracy to oust him

Under Zuma’s leadership, the governing African National Congress became embroiled in what South Africans have come to know as “state capture” — corruption at the highest levels of government, for the benefit of wealthy private interests and ANC officials.

“There has been a drive to remove me from the scene, a wish that I should disappear,” he said, in his first appearance before the commission, which is looking into accusations that he enabled the plundering and misuse of state resources.

CAPE TOWN — Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa whose tenure was marred by scandals, told a high-profile corruption inquiry Monday that he was the victim of a long-running smear campaign, and had been “vilified” and “alleged to be the king of corrupt people.”

In a long, meandering opening statement Monday, Zuma, 77, invoked what he said were multiple conspiracies against him, and argued that the entire concept of state capture had been exaggerated in a campaign to oust him from power.

He went on to claim that spies from the former apartheid government and two unnamed foreign intelligence agencies had begun plotting against him in the early 1990s, when he was serving as the ANC’s head of intelligence. And he said he had survived multiple assassination attempts, including a suicide bombing.

The commission, chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, has brought to light stupefying accusations of graft, including multimillion-dollar cash bribes being paid “like Monopoly money” to senior ANC leaders.

Aubrey Matshiqi, a political analyst, said Zuma’s testimony showed that he was willing to jeopardize the ANC to protect himself.

“The claims he’s making will divide the party further, perhaps even paralyze it,” Matshiqi said.

South Africans had keenly awaited the testimony in Johannesburg of Zuma, who had not yet given a public account of his conduct while president from 2009 to 2018. It was not clear until Monday whether Zuma, a dogged political fighter, would cooperate with the commission. He had promised only that he would “go there and see.”

There was a risk that Zuma would instead use the public platform to embarrass his rivals in the ANC, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, who ousted Zuma in 2018 while promising to stamp out corruption.

Political allies of Ramaphosa, including his deputy, David Mabuza, have been linked to corruption scandals of their own, and Ramaphosa has himself been accused of receiving bribes from Bosasa, a company that has featured heavily in the commission’s inquiry.

“I hope people are not opening a can of worms which they might regret,” Zuma warned on Twitter in March, after a damning report from Ramaphosa’s office.

In his remarks Monday, Zuma accused Ngoako Ramatlhodi — a former government minister and ally who testified earlier during the commission that Zuma had “auctioned” his executive authority to an Indian business family, the Guptas — of having been a spy for the former apartheid government.

Responding to the local media, Ramatlhodi strongly denied the charge and challenged Zuma to a lie-detector test.

Among other allegations, Zuma is accused of abusing state funds to lavishly upgrade his private home; steering lucrative government contracts to the Guptas; and dismantling key state institutions to allow unfettered looting of the treasury, in some cases with the help of consulting firms like Bain and McKinsey.

After insulating himself against prosecution for years, Zuma has also been formally charged over his role in a multibillion-dollar arms scandal in the late 1990s.

Referring to the Guptas as “friends,” Zuma said Monday that former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki had also been close to the family. “There is absolutely nothing wrong,” he added.

But other witnesses have told the commission that the Guptas wielded extraordinary, inappropriate power over government decision-making. Members of Zuma’s Cabinet have testified that the Guptas offered them high-ranking government posts, including that of finance minister — in one case, in the presence of Zuma’s son, Duduzane, a business partner of the family.

Zuma is scheduled to appear before the state capture commission until Friday. But from the start there were signs that he would not surrender easily.

When questioned by Paul Pretorious, leader of the commission’s legal team, Zuma frequently stalled, clearing his throat, or professed to have forgotten the events being discussed.

New York Times