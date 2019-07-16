Duterte outlaws catcalling, wolf-whistling, and sexist quips

Now, the president has left many here scratching their heads after he signed a new law outlawing wolf-whistling, catcalling, and the telling of sexual jokes in public, among other forms of harassment. Penalties include fines and imprisonment.

He once kissed a married woman in front of thousands of supporters, saying she could tell her husband it was a joke. Last year he admitted to sexually assaulting a sleeping maid when he was a teenager.

MANILA — Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has faced frequent accusations of sexism for his expletive-laden speeches featuring crass jokes about rape and other offensive remarks toward women.

The law extends to public leering, intrusive gazing, stalking, and unwanted exposure, as well as commentary online. It requires bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and other businesses to install signs that include a hotline number for reporting sexual harassment.

Duterte’s spokesman told reporters Tuesday that the president recognized the need for the antiharassment measures and that he ‘‘will be the first one to obey’’ the new law, known as the Safe Spaces Act. He added that Duterte sometimes told lewd jokes because he wanted to make people laugh.

The irony of Duterte’s government approving such legislation wasn’t lost on women’s advocates, who have been among the firebrand leader’s most prominent critics.

The president ‘‘represents the single-most brazen violator of the law’s intent with his staple macho-fascist remarks,’’ the Gabriela Women’s Party, a leftist political group, said in a statement. Implementing the law under Duterte’s administration would ‘‘certainly be a challenge,’’ the group added.

‘‘Duterte is the misogynist-in-chief,’’ said Inday Espina-Varona, journalist and founder of the #BabaeAko, or I am Woman, campaign.

‘‘While this is a law that is long overdue, his signing it only rams home the truth: He believes himself to be above the law.’’

Duterte signed the act in April but officials only released a copy of the law on Monday.

Duterte — best known for a drug war that has left thousands of Filipinos dead — has made many controversial statements about women since taking office in 2016. He has gawked at the legs of Vice President Leni Robredo, told soldiers to shoot female guerrilla fighters in the vagina, and joked about raping an Australian missionary who was killed in 1989.

‘‘As long as there are many beautiful women, there will be more rape cases,’’ he said in a speech in his home city of Davao last year.

When the Swedish ambassador to Manila criticized Duterte’s language last week, the president’s spokesman countered that foreign audiences ‘‘may not have the same acceptance’’ of Duterte’s humor as Filipinos.

‘‘The good Sweden envoy should judge the president not by his words but by his deeds,’’ spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Duterte has appointed women to government posts and passed pro-women laws, he added.

The new Safe Spaces Act corrects a prior legal restriction that only recognized harassment when committed by superiors toward subordinates.

Still, Duterte need not be personally concerned about the reach of the new law — at least, not for the moment. As president, he has immunity from prosecution for the duration of his six-year term.