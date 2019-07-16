French minister who dined on lobster at taxpayers’ expense resigns

It was that charge that helped fuel the violent six-month “yellow vest” protest movement that shook Macron’s presidency, and the accusation has not gone away despite Macron’s efforts to proclaim himself humbler, wiser and less disdainful of his compatriots in the aftermath of the uprising.

The revelations about de Rugy, first reported by the French investigative website Mediapart, appeared as a potent symbol of Macron’s most vulnerable spot: the accusation that he is “president of the rich.”

VIERZON, France — The French environment minister, François de Rugy, under fire for lavish dinners on the public dime, resigned Tuesday as discontent mounted with President Emmanuel Macron’s political movement.

Advertisement

The scandal involving de Rugy — he hosted a series of lavish dinners for friends and professional acquaintances while he was the Macron-approved president of the National Assembly, before becoming the environment minister last year — revived all of the damaging accusations.

Photographs of lobster tails on a table set with sparkling crystal at the Hôtel de Lassay, the assembly president’s official residence, and of de Rugy’s wife, Séverine, smiling next to a bottle of wine worth about $560, had a devastating effect. The yellow vests, who rose up in revolt precisely over outrage at the perceived overprivilege of the Paris political and economic elite, were back on Sunday, demonstrating on the Champs-Élysées during the Bastille Day celebrations and yelling, “We want lobsters, champagne, and caviar.”

De Rugy lashed out at Mediapart over the revelations. Macron himself is known to dislike the website, to have disdain for journalists in general, and to hate appearing to cave in to articles that challenge him.

As late as Monday, Macron appeared to be standing by his minister, proclaiming, “I don’t make decisions based on revelations, but on facts, otherwise we turn into the Republic of Denunciation.”

Advertisement

New York Times