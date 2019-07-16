Italian police seize missile and Nazi paraphernalia from suspected extremist fighters

Police in Italy recovered Nazi paraphernalia, guns, and a missile during a Monday operation that was part of a yearlong investigation into ‘‘Italian fighters with extreme ideologies.’’

One of the three suspects taken into custody had been flagged for trying to sell an air-to-air missile that was located in the northern Italian city of Pavia, authorities said in their announcement. The weapon did not have an explosive, police say, but was still usable. Authorities also found assault rifles, bayonets, pistols, and nearly a thousand cartridges and other weapons parts.

Turin police Commissioner Giuseppe De Matteis called the raid ‘‘a significant seizure, with few precedents in Italy,’’ France 24 reported. He added that ‘‘we have some idea about what the seized equipment could be used for, but will not speculate.’’