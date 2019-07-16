Police in Crete say suspect admitted killing American scientist

The disappearance of Suzanne Eaton, 59, a prominent developmental biologist who had been in Crete for a conference, set off an international online campaign by friends and family members to find her. Her remains were discovered July 8, six days after she was last seen alive.

A man has confessed to raping and killing an American scientist whose body was found last week in a cave on the island of Crete, authorities said Tuesday.

An undated photo provided by her family shows 59-year-old American molecular biologist Suzanne Eaton, who went missing on the island of Crete on July 2.

A coroner found that she had died of asphyxiation and ruled that her death had resulted from a criminal act.

She had also suffered multiple rib and facial fractures as well as upper limb injuries, and had possibly been a victim of sexual abuse, police said in a statement Tuesday. They said the suspect had admitted to hitting her with his car, to disable her so that he could rape her.

A 27-year-old man confessed to the crime after he was arrested Monday as the main suspect for her killing, the director of Crete’s police force, Konstantinos Lagoudakis, said in the statement.

Eaton, who had a black belt in taekwondo, was last seen July 2, having lunch at the Orthodox Academy of Crete, which was hosting the conference. The academy, outside the small town of Kolymvari in the northwestern part of the island, is nestled between the rocky shoreline and rugged hills.

She apparently went on her daily, 30-minute run — her running shoes were missing from her room, but her passport, wallet, phone, and cycling shoes were still there, her family said in a Facebook post three days after her disappearance. She never came back.

After Eaton was reported missing July 4, according to police, her family and colleagues raised 50,000 euros (about $56,000) to give as a reward for her recovery. A “Searching for Suzanne” Facebook group was also created, where users discussed theories and possible trails she might have taken during her run.

In his confession, according to police, the suspect said he saw her around noon heading toward a monument to the fallen Greek cadets of World War II, about a mile away from the academy, and hit her twice with his car.

He put her in his car trunk and moved her to a cave, about 6 miles away from the conference center, that had been used as a bunker in World War II, police said. They said he told officers that he had raped her before throwing her in the ventilation shaft of the cave and replacing its seal.

Her body was found there July 8 by amateur cave explorers who then notified police, Lagoudakis added. He said that tire tracks at the site were a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

Eaton led a research group at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden, Germany, and was a professor at the Biotechnology Center of the Dresden University of Technology.

A tribute page to her on the Planck Institute website described her as “a world-renowned scientist who was a key player in developmental biology.”

She lived in Dresden, Germany, with her husband, Anthony Hyman, also a biologist, and their two children.

Originally from California, she graduated from Brown University and earned a doctorate at the University of California Los Angeles.

“My mother was a remarkable woman,” her son Max said in a statement. “She managed to live a life with few regrets.”