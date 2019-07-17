Brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber arrested in UK

LONDON — A key suspect in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people was arrested Wednesday at a London airport after being extradited from Libya, British police said.

Greater Manchester Police said Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, has been arrested for murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life. He was taken to a London police station and is expected to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the coming days.

‘‘This is clearly an important moment in the investigation,’’ British Prime Minister Theresa May said. ‘‘I hope it is a welcome step for the loved ones of all the victims.’’