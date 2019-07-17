Germany introducing mandatory measles vaccination for kids

BERLIN — The German government is proposing a measure to make measles vaccinations mandatory for children and employees of kindergartens and schools.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved the plan Wednesday, noting the number of measles infections has risen significantly in recent years. Lawmakers in Parliament, where Merkel’s governing coalition holds a majority, are expected to approve it.

In the phased-in program beginning in March, parents of school-aged children, starting at kindergarten, will have to provide proof of vaccination.