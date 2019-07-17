Military and Civilian Leaders in Sudan Inch Forward With Political Deal

Sudan’s ruling military council and pro-democracy movement signed a political document Wednesday that formalized the broad outlines of a power-sharing deal announced this month. But key details of the deal, including the powers of a transitional ruling council and Cabinet, have yet to be agreed on.

The two sides, which have been wrestling for control of Sudan since the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in April, signed the document early Wednesday at a hotel in the capital, Khartoum, after a night of talks led by African Union mediators.