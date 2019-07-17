scorecardresearch

Military and Civilian Leaders in Sudan Inch Forward With Political Deal

By Declan Walsh New York Times News Service,July 17, 2019, 51 minutes ago

Sudan’s ruling military council and pro-democracy movement signed a political document Wednesday that formalized the broad outlines of a power-sharing deal announced this month. But key details of the deal, including the powers of a transitional ruling council and Cabinet, have yet to be agreed on.

The two sides, which have been wrestling for control of Sudan since the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in April, signed the document early Wednesday at a hotel in the capital, Khartoum, after a night of talks led by African Union mediators.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, signed the deal for the military in a visible sign of the shifting balance of power in Sudan. Troops under Dagalo’s command led a violent dispersal of demonstrators June 3 that tilted the negotiations in favor of the military.

