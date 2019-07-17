Pakistan arrests top militant figure ahead of prime minister visit to United States

Saeed later said he left the group and founded the Jammat-ud-Dawa charity. The organization has been accused of acting as a front to fund militant activities.

Designated a terrorist by the United States, Saeed was the leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, which carried out a four-day coordinated terrorist assault across in India’s commercial capital, killing at least 160 people.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the accused mastermind of devastating 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, police said.

In 2012, the United States offered $10 million for information leading to Saeed’s arrest, and two years later it formally named Jammat as a terrorist group.

Analysts see Saeed’s detention as a major move ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first official visit to the United States. He is scheduled to meet with President Trump on Monday.

In Washington, Trump welcomed the arrest. In one of a series of tweets on various topics Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: ‘‘After a ten year search, the so-called ‘mastermind’ of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!’’

Contrary to Trump’s characterization of a prolonged ‘‘search,’’ however, Pakistani authorities have been aware of Saeed’s whereabouts for years.

His political party participated in national elections last year, and he was photographed casting his ballot. In a 2012 news conference in a hotel near the Pakistani army headquarters, he publicly mocked the US bounty on his head.

‘‘Here I am in front of everyone, not hiding in a cave,’’ Saeed declared. He said of the $10 million US reward: ‘‘Why don’t they give it to me? I can tell them my whereabouts on a daily basis.’’

Trump and Khan have traded barbs in the past. On Twitter last year, Trump accused Pakistan of taking billions of dollars from the United States without doing enough to address terrorism.

Washington Post