Taliban close Afghan health facilities run by Swedish group

KABUL — The Taliban forced a Swedish nonprofit group to close 42 health facilities it runs in eastern Afghanistan, the organization said Wednesday, the latest bid by the insurgents to show strength amid negotiations to end the country’s nearly 18-year war.

In Sweden, the group’s director called the closures ‘‘an obvious violation of human rights and international humanitarian law’’ and demanded the facilities be allowed to reopen right away.

The Taliban currently control nearly half of Afghanistan and are more powerful than at any time since the October 2001 US-led invasion.