UN envoy says US sanctions on Myanmar generals inadequate

KUALA LUMPUR — The UN special rapporteur for Myanmar said Thursday the United States didn’t ‘‘go far enough’’ in sanctions against four top Myanmar generals over the mass killings of minority Rohingya Muslims.

Myanmar’s commander in chief and his deputy, two other generals, and their immediate families have been banned from traveling to the United States. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the four were responsible for ‘‘gross human rights violations’’ involving extrajudicial killings in an ethnic cleansing campaign against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

UN envoy Yanghee Lee said the US move was ‘‘better late than never’’ but was inadequate. She said a UN fact-finding mission had earlier identified six Myanmar generals, including the four men, who should be sanctioned. The United States should also ban the other two, and their assets should be seized, she said.