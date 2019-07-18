India reschedules launch of its moon mission for Monday

CHENNAI, India — India’s space agency said it will launch a spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on Monday after an aborted effort this week.

The Indian Space Research Organization said that the Chandrayaan-2 launch is now rescheduled at 2:43 p.m. on Monday. It said Thursday that an expert committee identified the root cause of the previous technical snag, and that all corrective actions were now implemented.

The mission was called off less than an hour before liftoff of the 640-ton 14-story rocket launcher on Monday.