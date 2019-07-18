India reschedules launch of its moon mission for Monday
CHENNAI, India — India’s space agency said it will launch a spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on Monday after an aborted effort this week.
The Indian Space Research Organization said that the Chandrayaan-2 launch is now rescheduled at 2:43 p.m. on Monday. It said Thursday that an expert committee identified the root cause of the previous technical snag, and that all corrective actions were now implemented.
The mission was called off less than an hour before liftoff of the 640-ton 14-story rocket launcher on Monday.
Chandrayaan, the Sanskrit word for ‘‘moon craft,’’ is designed to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole and send a rover to explore water deposits that were confirmed by a previous orbiting Indian space mission.
Dr. K. Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, said that the around $140 million Chandrayaan-2 mission was the nation’s most prestigious to date, in part because of the technical complexities of soft landing on the lunar surface — an event he described as ‘‘15 terrifying minutes.’’
If India did manage the soft landing, it would be only the fourth country to do so after the US, Russia and China.
ASSOCIATED PRESS