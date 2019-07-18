Mexico seeks return of “Chapo” Guzman’s drug money
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Thursday he will use legal channels to try to get the fortune of convicted drug lord Joaquin ‘‘El Chapo’’ Guzman returned to Mexico.
‘‘I think that everything that is confiscated and has to do with Mexico must be returned to Mexico,’’ López Obrador said at his daily news conference. ‘‘I think the US government is going to agree to turn over what belongs to Mexico.’’
US officials have estimated Guzman’s fortune at $14 billion, and a judge ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion as part of his US life sentence announced Wednesday.
The issue is complicated because that is supposedly money his drug-trafficking organization made by distributing drugs in the United States.
In the past, US officials have not said how they intend to get Guzman’s money. López Obrador said Mexico has erred in the past by allowing the US to seize money in corruption and criminal cases against Mexican suspects, and pledged that won’t happen again.
