Mexico seeks return of “Chapo” Guzman’s drug money

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Thursday he will use legal channels to try to get the fortune of convicted drug lord Joaquin ‘‘El Chapo’’ Guzman returned to Mexico.

‘‘I think that everything that is confiscated and has to do with Mexico must be returned to Mexico,’’ López Obrador said at his daily news conference. ‘‘I think the US government is going to agree to turn over what belongs to Mexico.’’

US officials have estimated Guzman’s fortune at $14 billion, and a judge ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion as part of his US life sentence announced Wednesday.