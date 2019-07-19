Polish towns are declaring ‘LGBT-free zones’ while the ruling party cheers them on

The scene reflected a growing tension in this country — between a burgeoning rights movement and a conservative backlash. It’s a tension that the Polish ruling party has been accused of fueling and exploiting.

The marchers proceeded past banners that compared gays to pedophiles. They pressed on in the face of counterprotesters making threatening gestures and Catholics praying on the sidewalks in silent protest.

KIELCE, Poland — Upbeat ‘80s pop music accompanied about 1,000 rainbow-draped activists as they embarked on this city’s first-ever LGBT rights march last weekend. But the music could barely drown out the boos from bystanders.

Regional party officials have pushed to declare cities and even entire provinces in the country’s conservative southeast ‘‘LGBT-ideology free.’’ Activists have counted around 30 such declarations so far, including one in the region where Kielce is located.

Ahead of parliamentary elections this fall, the ruling Law and Justice party has thrown the full weight of its apparatus behind a campaign that is marginalizing Poland’s LGBT community, its critics say.

The party’s new focus on countering what its officials call Western ‘‘LGBT ideology’’ has largely replaced its prior rallying cries against migrants, said Michal Bilewicz, a researcher at the University of Warsaw who tracks the prevalence of prejudices against minorities in public discourse.

In 2015, anti-migrant rhetoric helped the right-wing populist party come to power, according to data gathered by Bilewicz. But even at the height of Europe’s surge, Poland never saw many non-European migrants, and public attention became more difficult to sustain once the flow to the continent diminished.

This spring, as the Law and Justice party was gearing up for European Parliament elections, its leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, highlighted another supposed foreign danger. Warsaw’s mayor had recently advocated integrating sex education and LGBT issues into school curriculums, in accordance with World Health Organization guidelines. In Kaczyński’s telling, this was ‘‘an attack on the family’’ and ‘‘an attack on children.’’ He called ‘‘LGBT ideology’’ an imported ‘‘threat to Polish identity, to our nation, to its existence, and thus to the Polish state.’’

A Law and Justice campaign ad depicted an umbrella with the party logo protecting a family from rainbow rain.