Shinzo Abe’s party headed to victory in Japan elections, securing his place in history

“We have been able to gain a majority,” Abe said as results were being tabulated Sunday night. “And I believe that the voters wanted a stable foundation in politics.”

Official results are not expected until Monday, but the public broadcaster NHK said that while Abe’s governing coalition had won a majority of seats in the upper house of parliament, it had not secured the number of seats needed to fulfill his long-cherished ambition of revising a pacifist constitution that has been in place since American occupiers created it in 1947.

TOKYO — Shinzo Abe declared victory in Japan’s national elections Sunday, a win that would ensure his place in history as the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

The projected result represented a striking moment for Abe, who a dozen years ago was forced to resign in disgrace after one year as prime minister, following a humiliating defeat of his party in a parliamentary election. Now, Abe, who returned to power in 2012 and has presided over an extended period of political stability, is just four months shy of setting Japan’s leadership record.

With a lackluster voter turnout, Abe tried to play down the significance of expectations that the governing parties would capture the seats needed to initiate constitutional revision.

“This is not about whether or not we gain the two-thirds majority,” Abe said. “This is whether or not we can have a stable ruling bloc.”

During the campaign, Abe did not emphasize his desire to revise the constitution. Rather, he focused on promising to secure the country’s finances and touted his personal relationship with President Trump.

Abe’s electoral victory came despite his struggles to accomplish his other professed goals, including turbocharging the economy, raising the country’s sluggish birthrate, or drastically increasing the proportion of women in management and politics. In many ways, Abe’s success stems from the lack of a strong opposition rather than a public mandate for his party’s vision.

“The opposition is no good,” said Makoto Mugikura, 68, a voter who had wandered into the rally not as an ardent supporter but because he happened to be drinking in the neighborhood. “There is nothing but the Liberal Democrats.”

NHK reported that voter turnout, below 50 percent, was the second-lowest in the history of elections for the upper house of parliament. Weather in southern Japan may have suppressed some voting, but resignation may have also been a factor.

“They just don’t feel their vote makes a difference,” said Donna Weeks, a professor of politics at Musashino University.

Some analysts said the media had also given short shrift to campaign coverage, which contributed to voter disinterest. “A lot of people abstain because they don’t even know that an election is going on,” said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist at Sophia University in Tokyo.

With five major opposition parties, many voters have a hard time keeping them straight. New parties crop up in each election as old parties split and reconstitute.

“The opposition’s problem comes down to marketing and identity,” said Jeffrey W. Hornung, a political scientist at the Rand Corp. who focuses on Japan. “It’s hard to be able to have any sort of consistent voice when you come and go with different elections, and Abe and the LDP have been able to capitalize on that.”

Still, Abe’s goal of constitutional revision prompted voters like Emiko Akaishi, 43, to choose candidates from opposition parties.

“I don’t support the revision of the constitution,” said Akaishi, who works at a film-production company and was voting at the Chofu polling station in a suburb of Tokyo on Sunday morning.

She said she voted for one Communist candidate and another from the main opposition Constitutional Democrats. “The current politics under the ruling party seems to be arrogant,” she said. “They just do whatever they want to do.”

Some of the opposition parties hoped to distinguish themselves by putting forward more female candidates.

Under a law enacted last year, Japan’s political parties are encouraged to strive for gender parity in their candidates. A record 28 percent of candidates in the election Sunday are women, with the Constitutional Democratic Party fielding a slate that is almost half female.

While Abe often says he envisions a society in which “women can shine,” fewer than 1 in 6 candidates for the Liberal Democratic Party are women, and there is only one woman in his Cabinet.

In a country where one-fifth of the population is now 70 or older, all the major parties focused on the national pension system during the campaign.

Just under two months before the election, the Financial Services Agency, a government regulator, warned that the country’s social security system would not be able to support the living standards of older residents through retirement. Given the long life expectancies in Japan, the agency’s report suggested that an average couple would need an additional 20 million yen (about $185,000) to live comfortably.

Officials in the Abe administration swiftly repudiated the report, and on the campaign trail, Abe promised to increase annual pensions for low-income retirees by about $560.