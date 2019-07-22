India launches Chandrayaan-2 moon mission on second try

The 142-foot, 700-ton rocket rose on a funnel of fire, ripping through the air perfectly straight and surprisingly fast before vanishing into a thick bank of clouds.

One week after a first attempt was canceled at the last minute, the Chandrayaan-2 mission blasted off at 2:43 p.m. Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on India’s southeast coast, carrying an uncrewed lunar lander and the dreams of a nation.

SATISH DHAWAN SPACE CENTER, India — India is on its way to the moon.

A roaring thunder echoed across the sky.

“The mission has been successfully accomplished!” blared a message from loudspeakers at mission control.

If the rest of the mission goes as well, India will become the fourth nation — after the United States, Russia, and China — to land on the moon, more than 200,000 miles away. Its target is a region near the mysterious south pole, where no other missions have explored.

This would be a huge leap forward for India’s ambitious space program, and scientists and defense experts everywhere are watching to see whether the country can pull it off.

The mission includes four components: a giant Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle — Mark III rocket (though it is much shorter and lighter than the Saturn V rocket that lifted the Apollo missions); an orbiter; a lander; and a six-wheeled rover.

The purpose is to probe the south pole of the moon for the possibility of water ice and to study deposits of helium-3, believed to be a future energy source for Earth.

The mission was relatively inexpensive in space terms, costing less than $150 million — less than it cost to make the 2014 film “Interstellar.”

The big moment should come in early September. That is when the lander is expected to break off from the orbiter and gently land on the moon’s surface. Because of the delay in communicating across such far distances, engineers and scientists back at mission control will not be able to help much. The lander will essentially be on autopilot, and a computer will be in charge of firing the various thrusters and steering the lander safely down.