Iran says it has arrested and sentenced to death US spies

At a news conference in Tehran, an official who identified himself as a director of counterespionage in the Intelligence Ministry described the arrests of people he said had been trained by the CIA, but he did not name them and gave few details of their alleged spying. The official declined to give his name, The Associated Press reported, and did not say how many of those arrested had been sentenced.

Iran said Monday that it had arrested 17 Iranian citizens on charges of spying for the United States and had already sentenced some to death, Iranian and Western news media reported.

Iran has previously asserted, without elaboration or supporting evidence, to have broken up US spy rings. It made similar announcements in April and again in June this year.

President Trump, in a Twitter post, called the Iranian assertion about the spies “totally false.”

“Zero truth. Just more lies and propaganda,” he wrote, calling Iran “a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also dismissed the report. In an interview with Fox News, he said that “the Iranian regime has a long history of lying” and blamed it on the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“It is part of the nature of the ayatollah to lie to the world,” Pompeo said. “I would take with a significant grain of salt any Iranian assertions about actions that they have taken.”

The latest assertion from Tehran comes at a moment of rising tensions between Iran and the West.

Tehran and Washington are in a showdown over Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord that Iran signed with several international powers and over his imposition of sweeping new sanctions in an attempt to force Tehran to negotiate a new agreement. In response, Iran has ramped up its nuclear program in recent months, exceeding limits imposed by the deal.

Against that backdrop, Iran on Friday seized a British-flagged oil tanker entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has accused the tanker of various infractions but also described the seizure as retaliation for the British impounding of an Iranian tanker on July 4 off the coast of Gibraltar.

Britain has said that it detained the Iranian tanker on suspicion that it was violating a European Union embargo on the delivery of oil to Syria. Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt has called it a tanker “tit-for-tat,” and the British government has threatened “serious consequences” and “robust” action if Iran does not release the British ship.

Pompeo, in his interview with Fox News, said the protection of the ship was not the job of the United States.

“The responsibility in the first instance falls to the United Kingdom to take care of their ships,” he said, adding, “The United States has a responsibility to do our part, but the world’s got to take a big role in this, too, to keep these sea lanes open.”

But he attributed the Iranian seizure of the ship to the fundamental character of the Iranian government. Iran’s retaliation against the West “isn’t because of the American sanctions,” he said. “This is because the theocracy, the leadership in Iran, their revolutionary zeal to conduct terror around the world for now four decades continues.”

“This is a bad regime,” he added. “They have now conducted national piracy, right? A nation state taking over a ship that is traveling in international waters.”

As in the past, he appeared to call for such comprehensive changes to the Iranian government that he left little room for negotiations with the current Iranian leadership.

“I am ultimately convinced,” Pompeo said, “that the Iranian people will get the leadership behavior that they so richly deserve.”

Prime Minister Theresa May, who is expected to leave office Wednesday, held the latest in a series of emergency Cabinet meetings Monday to address the tanker seizure.

In May and June, six tankers from various nations were damaged in the Gulf of Oman, in what US officials described as attacks by Iran. Iran denied responsibility. The gulf connects to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world’s oil supply flows.

Last month, Iran shot down a US surveillance drone that it said had violated its airspace, but which the United States said was over international waters, prompting Trump to order airstrikes that he then called off at the last minute.

A running battle to root out US spies is a staple of the news media in Iran. The English-language Press TV in the country recently broadcast a documentary about what it called a successful “mole hunt” for CIA agents.