New Zealand plans new round of gun restrictions, including registry

The prime minister announced a ban on semiautomatic weapons six days after the attack on March 15, when a gunman opened fire on worshippers at the two mosques during Friday Prayer, killing 51 people and wounding dozens more.

The changes, which include a mandatory gun registry and a ban on gun purchases by foreign visitors, will “enshrine in law that owning a firearm is a privilege” rather than a right, Ardern said.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand on Monday announced plans for sweeping new restrictions on gun ownership, the second such wave of changes since a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch earlier this year.

“New Zealand stands apart in its widespread availability of weapons of such destructive nature and force,” Ardern told Parliament when the ban on semiautomatic weapons — including all those used by the gunman — passed into law in April. “Today that anomaly ends.”

On Monday, Ardern said the second set of proposed restrictions would also have prevented the attacks.

“The suite of measures would have made it considerably harder for the terrorist to purchase guns in the way he did,” she said Monday in a statement via text message. “He would have had to pass a good character test and the register would have alerted the police to the type of gun purchases the terrorist was making.”

The man accused of the attack is an Australian citizen who moved to New Zealand more than a year before the shooting. He acquired a New Zealand gun license and an arsenal of weapons and ammunition that he was not required to register.

Under the new rules, foreign visitors to the country — those intending to stay in New Zealand for less than a year — will be barred from buying guns. People visiting for hunting trips would have to either rent guns or bring their own and register them with the police, provided they were not among the models that were recently banned.

New applicants for gun licenses will be subject to tougher checks to ensure they are “fit and proper” people, and the standard for the character test will be enshrined in law; previously it was only part of police guidelines.

An alert system would allow the police to investigate concerns about existing or aspiring gun owners, which could include officers scouring applicants’ social media pages for evidence of extremist views.

The new rules would also require firearms owners to register all guns, mandate that all shooting ranges be licensed — “for the first time,” Ardern said — and reduce the validity of gun licenses from 10 years to five. There would be new controls on gun advertising and greater penalties for violating gun regulations.

Ardern said the law would be introduced to Parliament in August, after which members of the public will have three months to register their views before its expected passage before the end of the year. Groups representing gun owners have said the ban on semiautomatic weapons was passed too quickly, with lawmakers hearing a single day of submissions from interest groups.

At the time, Ardern dismissed those concerns. “You either believe that in New Zealand these weapons have a place or you do not,” she said. “And if you do not, you should be able to agree that we can move swiftly.”

Nicole McKee, a spokeswoman for the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners, said the changes included some that her organization had already urged — such as requiring a gun license to buy magazines — but that she opposed the creation of a firearms registry.

“We’re looking at an expense to implement and maintain it, and we wonder where the evidence is that this will keep New Zealand safe,” she said, adding that registries in countries like Canada and Australia had been criticized as costly and ineffective.

The New Zealand police are one week into a six-month amnesty period for gun owners to turn in firearms that were banned after the attack; more than 3,000 guns have already been relinquished. Ardern said more than $4 million had been paid out to firearms owners in return.