Venezuela capital in the dark again after massive blackout

CARACAS — The lights went out across much of Venezuela Monday, reviving fears of the blackouts that plunged the country into chaos a few months ago as the government once again accused opponents of sabotaging the nation’s hydroelectric power system.

The power in the capital went out in the late afternoon, and traffic backed up as stop lights and the subway stopped working during rush hour.

‘‘This is horrible, a disaster,’’ Reni Blanco, a 48-year-old teacher, said as she joined a crush of people who flooded into the streets of the capital trying to make it home before nightfall.