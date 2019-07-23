All US ships in Gulf recorded via drones, Iran navy chief claims

In an interview with a local news site, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, the head of Iran’s navy, expanded upon this point, claiming that drones watch every US ship in the region. ‘‘Our drones have significant ranges and have no limitations in communication links. We have a complete archive of images of American vessels approaching from very far distances,’’ Khanzadi said in an interview with the Young Journalists Club.

The comments come days after President Trump said that a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone. The Islamic Republic denied that a drone had been shot down and subsequently released a video of a US ship that it claimed, without explanation, proved their version of events.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fleet of drones has allowed Iran to watch every US ship in the Persian Gulf region and develop an archive of their daily movements, Iran’s top naval commander said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Khanzadi said there was ‘‘an immense archive of the day to day and even moment to moment movements of American forces, whether in the Persian Gulf’’ or the Gulf of Oman.

In a statement in response to questions about the Iranian claims, US Central Command, which oversees military activities in the Middle East, said it does not comment on matters of intelligence but remained ‘‘postured and prepared with forces that span the full range of combat capability.’’

Iran has recently bragged about the technological advances in its drone program and promoted videos with dozens of drones running staged bombing runs. Khanzadi’s remarks were greeted with skepticism by some analysts, who say that Iran has often inflated its capabilities in a bid to rally domestic support and confuse foreign rivals.

‘‘There’s more than an element of bravura in the claim’’ that Iran can watch all US ships in the region, said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow specializing in aerospace at the Institute for International Strategic Studies in London.

Khanzadi’s comments highlight the central role that unmanned aerial vehicles are playing in the dispute over the Persian Gulf. Last month, Iran shot down a US drone that it said had entered its airspace. In response, the United States planned a retaliatory attack, but Trump called it off at the last minute.

Trump said last Thursday that a US navy ship destroyed an Iranian drone that came too close to it. The drone came within 1,000 yards of the USS Boxer in the Strait of Hormuz before the crew ‘‘took defensive action’’ and ‘‘immediately destroyed’’ it, according to the president.

The next day, Iran rejected the claim and said that all of its drones had returned to their bases. ‘‘We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else,’’ tweeted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard later released video apparently shot from a drone tracking the USS Boxer. The drone recorded three hours of video of the USS Boxer and five other vessels from when they had entered Strait of Hormuz, the Revolutionary Guard said on its website.

Though it was not clear how the video proved that a drone had not been shot down, it did offer a glimpse into how Iran uses the unmanned vehicles to track US ships.

Though Iran’s drones are used primarily for surveillance, US officials and specialists have expressed concern that drones could be fitted with weapons and used in combat by Tehran and its allies.