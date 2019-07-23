Indian opposition wants Modi to clarify Trump Kashmir claim

NEW DELHI — Indian opposition leaders on Tuesday angrily demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarify his position in Parliament about President Trump mediating in India’s long-running dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar read out a statement in the upper house of Parliament saying Modi made no such request to Trump as the president had claimed.

It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally, Jaishankar said. ‘‘Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism,’’ he said.