South Korean jets fire warning shots toward Russian military plane

But South Korea said that one of the Russian planes, a Beriev A-50 early warning and control aircraft, flew closer and intruded twice into what the South regards as its territorial airspace, near a cluster of disputed islands that South Korea controls but Japan also claims.

The incident came as Russia and China conducted what Russia called a joint air patrol in the Asia-Pacific. South Korea said that three Russian military planes, as well as two Chinese warplanes, entered its air defense identification zone off its east coast, where foreign military aircraft are expected to identify themselves in advance to South Korea.

SEOUL — South Korea said its air force jets fired hundreds of warning shots Tuesday to ward off a Russian military plane that intruded upon what it considers its territorial airspace, the first such encounter between the countries in decades.

Both times, the Russian plane violated that territorial airspace for a few minutes, prompting South Korean F-15 and F-16 fighter jets operating nearby to fire 20 flares and 360 machine-gun rounds as warning shots from a half-mile away, officials said. The South Korean jets took the action after the Russian plane did not answer repeated radio warnings, according to the South.

Japan said it had scrambled jets in response to the Chinese and Russian patrol. And Japan lodged formal complaints against both Russia and South Korea for their actions over what it called “our territory,” the Kyodo News agency reported. Japan calls the disputed islands Takeshima, while South Korea calls them Dokdo.

Jonathan B. Miller, a senior fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo, said flying over the disputed islands “inflames tensions between South Korea and Japan, which is in a sense both in Russia and China’s interest because it weakens the alliance network with the United States.” Relations between Japan and South Korea have been deteriorating in recent weeks, largely over a trade dispute.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said there had been “no violations of airspaces of foreign countries” in its joint patrol with China.

A spokeswoman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, told reporters in Beijing that China and South Korea were “friendly neighbors” but added that she was unclear about the incident and referred questions to the Chinese Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry had no comment.

In recent years, long-range bombers and reconnaissance planes from the Russian and Chinese militaries have frequently entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone, though not together. South Korea has dispatched fighter jets to confront them.

But in addition to the Russian-Chinese coordination Tuesday, the episode marked the first time in recent memory that a Russian warplane had entered not just the broader air defense zone, but what South Korea considers its territorial airspace.

Chung Eui-yong, national security adviser for President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, sent a warning to his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Moon’s office said Tuesday. It warned that South Korea would take “a far stronger action” if Russia tried similar maneuvers again.

Seoul also summoned Russian and Chinese diplomats in South Korea to lodge protests, officials said.

Military planes that enter another country’s air defense identification zone are expected to notify that country in advance, but in recent years countries in Northeast Asia have often accused each other of violating that protocol, which is not governed or enforced by any international organization. If a military plane enters a county’s air defense zone without proper notice, the host country considers itself entitled to order it to leave, or to dispatch military jets to confront the intruding aircraft.

In 2013, South Korea expanded its air defense identification zone for the first time in 62 years to include airspace over the East China Sea that is also claimed by China and Japan. Since that expansion, the air defense zones of all three countries have overlapped over a submerged reef that South Korea calls Ieodo and China calls Suyan Rock.

South Korea’s expansion of its air patrol zone came two weeks after China unilaterally expanded its own air patrol zone to include airspace over the reef. The expanded Chinese zone also covers a set of East China Sea islands, called Diaoyu in Chinese and Senkaku in Japanese, which are at the heart of a territorial feud between Japan and China. The overlapping zones have raised the risk of military tensions in the region.