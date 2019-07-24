Lightning storm kills 39 in eastern India

PATNA, India — Lightning has killed at least 39 people during thunderstorms and heavy rains lashing eastern India where thousands of people are stranded on high ground, an official said Wednesday.

Disaster Management official Amod Kumar Sharan said the deaths occurred on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll in Bihar state to 123 from lightning and flooding since the monsoon season started in June.

Last Sunday, 33 people were killed by lightning in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They were mostly farmers working in fields.