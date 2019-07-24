North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into sea

SEOUL — North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast on Thursday amid stalled efforts to resume talks on ending the country’s nuclear weapons program, the South Korean military said.

The projectiles were launched from Wonsan, a coastal town east of Pyongyang, the capital, and flew 267 miles before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, the military said.

It gave no additional details, except to say that South Korean and American military officials were analyzing the flight and other data to determine what type of projectiles were fired.