North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into sea
SEOUL — North Korea fired two projectiles off its east coast on Thursday amid stalled efforts to resume talks on ending the country’s nuclear weapons program, the South Korean military said.
The projectiles were launched from Wonsan, a coastal town east of Pyongyang, the capital, and flew 267 miles before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, the military said.
It gave no additional details, except to say that South Korean and American military officials were analyzing the flight and other data to determine what type of projectiles were fired.
The launchings were the first such test since President Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, met on June 30 in South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone.
The previous tests were fired May 9, when North Korea launched what military experts called short-range ballistic missiles.
North Korea has recently been expressing frustration with Washington and Seoul. It warned on July 16 that if the United States didn’t cancel a joint military drill with South Korea scheduled for next month, it might scuttle efforts to resume talks with Washington and even resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.
