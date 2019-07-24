Right-wing Polish magazine slammed for anti-LGBT stickers

Opposition politicians condemned the publication, and distribution points refused to accept Wednesday’s issue, arguing they were discriminatory.

The outcry began last week when Gazeta Polska, which focuses on conservative values, said on Twitter it would be distributing the stickers, which feature a rainbow flag with two black bars across it, with its issue Wednesday.

Trade unions of the national airline LOT appealed for the magazine to be removed from its airplanes, and a rally for tolerance was held in the city of Gdansk.

US Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher tweeted she was disappointed and disturbed.

The weekly said it was ‘‘defending freedom and true tolerance.’’

A debate on LGBT rights is growing in predominantly Catholic Poland ahead of parliamentary elections in the fall, in which the ruling Law and Justice party is expected to emerge as the winner.

Conservative government members have spoken out against same-sex marriage, but they also condemned violence by radical groups Saturday against the first LGBT rights march in the city of Bialystok.

