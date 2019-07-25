Bulgaria court recognizes gay marriage in landmark case

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A court in Bulgaria has ruled in favor of a same-sex couple who married in France, in a case that recognized gay marriage for the first time in the conservative country.

Australian citizen Kristina Palma, who married Mariama Dialo of France in 2016, was initially permitted to live, work, and travel in Bulgaria and the European Union on the grounds that she married an EU citizen. But Bulgaria later denied her those rights, arguing that same-sex marriage was not legal in the country.

The couple fought a two-year battle that concluded on Wednesday, when the court affirmed Palma’s rights as the spouse of a citizen of the EU.