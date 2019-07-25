Law lets Australian government ban suspected extremists for up to two years
CANBERRA — The Australian parliament on Thursday passed laws that enable the government to prevent suspected extremists from returning home for up to two years despite concerns it could be unconstitutional.
The Senate passed the laws with the center-left Labor Party supporting the conservative government’s bill even though it worried Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton would have too much discretion to decide who was banished.
The law will take effect in about two weeks. Dutton has said repatriations would be decided case by case, particularly where young children are involved.
Aid groups estimate at least 50 Australian women and children are stranded in crowded Syrian refugee camps following the loss of Islamic State’s territory in the Middle East.
The Law Council of Australia, the nation’s leading advocacy for lawyers, urged senators to refer the bill to committee rather than vote for it. The council said it was disappointed that a law that was open to constitutional challenge had been passed.
Rex Patrick, a senator from the minor Center Alliance, wanted the government to reveal its own legal advice, but a vote on his motion failed. The government refused to disclose its legal advice from the solicitor-general but said it raised no constitutional concerns.
‘‘The government has clear advice that this legislation is constitutional,’’ Defense Minister Linda Reynolds told the Senate.
ASSOCIATED PRESS