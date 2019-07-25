Law lets Australian government ban suspected extremists for up to two years

CANBERRA — The Australian parliament on Thursday passed laws that enable the government to prevent suspected extremists from returning home for up to two years despite concerns it could be unconstitutional.

The Senate passed the laws with the center-left Labor Party supporting the conservative government’s bill even though it worried Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton would have too much discretion to decide who was banished.

The law will take effect in about two weeks. Dutton has said repatriations would be decided case by case, particularly where young children are involved.