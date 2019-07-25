Russia hauls in eight activists for questioning in Moscow vote

MOSCOW — Once a local low-key affair, the September vote for Moscow’s city council has shaken up Russia’s political scene as the Kremlin struggles with how to deal with strongly opposing views in its own sprawling capital.

At least eight Russian activists who have been barred from running for seats on the Moscow City Duma were summoned for questioning Thursday, as authorities ramped up the pressure on the opposition ahead of a major rally on Saturday.

In another perceived attempt to disrupt the upcoming protest, a Moscow court on Wednesday sent opposition leader Alexei Navalny to jail for 30 days for calling an unsanctioned protest. The dissent broke out into the open this month after election authorities refused to register a number of opposition candidates for the Moscow vote, citing alleged minor violations.