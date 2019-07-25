Sánchez loses bid to form a government, prolonging deadlock in Spain

MADRID — Prime minister Pedro Sánchez fo Spain lost a bid to form a government Thursday after failing to form a multiparty alliance, raising the chances that the country will be forced to hold another national election to try to break the political deadlock.

Sánchez and his Socialist Party won a national election in April that was hailed as a victory for Europe’s embattled left but fell well short of an absolute majority in parliament at a time of deepening fragmentation and polarization in Spanish politics. While leading a caretaker administration, Sánchez has sought the support of some smaller parties, but the most recent talks with the other major left-wing party, Unidas Podemos, broke down overnight.