Sánchez loses bid to form a government, prolonging deadlock in Spain
MADRID — Prime minister Pedro Sánchez fo Spain lost a bid to form a government Thursday after failing to form a multiparty alliance, raising the chances that the country will be forced to hold another national election to try to break the political deadlock.
Sánchez and his Socialist Party won a national election in April that was hailed as a victory for Europe’s embattled left but fell well short of an absolute majority in parliament at a time of deepening fragmentation and polarization in Spanish politics. While leading a caretaker administration, Sánchez has sought the support of some smaller parties, but the most recent talks with the other major left-wing party, Unidas Podemos, broke down overnight.
Advertisement
The parliament voted 155-124 against him Thursday, with 67 lawmakers abstaining. It was the second time this week that Sánchez failed to be accepted as prime minister, after losing an initial vote Tuesday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS