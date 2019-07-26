In escalation, Iran tests medium-range missile, US official says

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence analyses, said that US officials had been closely monitoring the test site as Iran prepared the missile for launch.

The missile was launched from the southern coast of Iran and landed east of Tehran, the official said Thursday, adding that it flew about 680 miles and stayed inside Iran for the entire flight.

WASHINGTON — Iran fired a Shahab-3 medium-range missile Wednesday, a US military official said, playing it down by saying that it did not pose a threat to US or other Western shipping or military bases in the region.

Despite the Pentagon’s effort to minimize the strategic importance of the launch Wednesday, it appears to be a political statement by Iran, acting both as a carefully calibrated effort at escalation — and as a message to Europe.

Missile launches are not forbidden under the 2015 nuclear accord reached between Washington and Tehran, which is one of President Trump’s complaints about the agreement he abandoned last year.

But a UN Security Council resolution, passed as the agreement was reached, says that “Iran is called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has demanded that Iran cease all missile launches and testing and give up its arsenal of the weapons. Iran says it is under no obligation to do so and notes that because it has no interest in nuclear weapons, it is not violating the wording of the UN prohibition.

Last week in New York, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that if the United States wanted to discuss missile limitations, it should begin by not supplying Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab states with missiles that threaten Iran. The test Wednesday seemed meant to drive home the point that Iran had no intention of giving up its own missile fleet.

The missile launch in Iran came within hours of North Korea’s launching of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Thursday.

New York Times