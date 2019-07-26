Hong Kong protests spread to airport as city fears more unrest

That attack on Sunday, which left at least 45 people injured, was apparently meant to intimidate the protesters who have been holding demonstrations in the city for weeks. But the men, many of whom were masked and dressed in white T-shirts, also lashed out at train passengers who had no apparent connection to the demonstrations.

Activists also signaled that despite objections from the police, they would continue with plans for a Saturday rally against mob violence in Yuen Long, a district near the mainland Chinese border where last weekend a group of men attacked people in a train station and on nearby streets.

HONG KONG — Black-clad demonstrators rallied in Hong Kong’s airport on Friday, filling the arrivals hall of one of the world’s busiest terminals as the city braced for another weekend of potentially combustible protests.

Advertisement

The police — who failed to stop the mob, and initially made no arrests — have since detained 12 people in connection with the train station attacks, including some accused of having connections to the criminal gangs known as triads. The authorities have said they object to the Yuen Long rally on Saturday because of the risk of clashes, with tensions running high between pro-democracy protesters and residents of the district’s villages, who are more conservative and supportive of the establishment.

The prospect of more violence this weekend poses another challenge for Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive, who is under pressure from Beijing to restore order in the semiautonomous Chinese city. On Sunday, hours before the mob attack, protesters defaced the Chinese government’s main offices in the city, in a direct rebuke of the Communist leadership in China.

Lam is also facing growing calls from civil servants sympathetic to the protesters, who have urged her to heed the demonstrators’ calls to set up an independent commission to investigate police conduct during the unrest. Several police unions released a letter Friday urging Lam to oppose such a move.

Advertisement

The protests in Hong Kong began weeks ago, over a now-suspended government proposal that would allow extraditions to mainland China. They have since expanded to include other issues, like accusations that the police have used excessive force, as well as demands that direct elections be held for chief executive and for more seats in the local legislature.

During the rally at the airport Friday, protesters, including some airline employees, chanted slogans and distributed leaflets listing demands, including a full withdrawal of the extradition bill. They also set up another of the many so-called Lennon Walls that have gone up around the city (named after one that sprung up in Prague under Communist rule), consisting of slogans and messages of support for the protest movement, most on Post-It notes.

To promote the airport rally, protesters created a video modeled on in-flight safety instructions telling visitors to beware of mob attacks in Hong Kong. It referred to the police’s failure to protect the train passengers in Yuen Long on Sunday: “It is a safety requirement that you remain alert and vigilant at all times, because the police will no longer answer your calls,” it said.

Jeremy Tam, a lawmaker and former pilot, posted on Facebook an unsigned letter attributed to a group of air traffic controllers that warned of a “noncooperation movement” unless the government responded to the protesters’ demands.

Advertisement

“As we hear the people cry and witness the city descend into chaos, we feel that it is not right to continue to perform our duties silently as if nothing has happened and let the abusers get away with their evil deeds,” it said.

Concerns about Saturday’s protest were running high.

Matthew Cheung, the second-ranking official in Hong Kong, warned that a rally held despite the police’s formal objection would be unlawful. But in a news conference Friday, he acknowledged that people were still likely to attend, and he called on them to be “peaceful and rational” and not enter villages in Yuen Long where clashes might occur.

Cheung also apologized for the government’s handling of the violence in Yuen Long, where many have accused the police of being slow to respond.

A week before the attack at the train station, a representative of the Chinese government’s office in Hong Kong, known as the liaison office, had urged Yuen Long residents to drive activists away, Reuters reported Friday, citing a recording of his remarks.

“We won’t allow them to come to Yuen Long to cause trouble,” Li Jiyi, the director of the liaison office’s local district office, said at a community banquet, according to the report.

The liaison office dismissed any reports linking it to the Yuen Long violence as “malicious rumors,” according to a report carried on the liaison office’s website.