Libya’s coast guard recovers dozens of bodies of migrants

The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in the Libyan capital said that up to 350 migrants were on board the boats that capsized off the town of Khoms, around 75 miles east of Tripoli.

A top UN official described Thursday’s shipwreck as ‘‘the worst Mediterranean tragedy’’ so far this year.

CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants who perished at sea as search operations continued Friday, a day after up to 150 people, including women and children, went missing and were feared drowned when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

The migrants included nationals from Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan, and Libya, the agency said. Libyan officials said more than 130 have been rescued since Thursday.

One of the survivors, from Eritrea, said his vessel started to capsize after an hour of sailing. Most of the migrants on board were women, he said, and most of them drowned.

‘‘All of them [who drowned] were ladies. . . only two girls rescued themselves,’’ he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fears for his safety.

Two other survivors, reached at a disembarking facility in Tripoli, told the Associated Press over the phone they had each paid between $200 and $400 to smugglers who promised they would reach Italy’s shores by sunset Thursday.

Ahmed al-Tayeb, a 32-year-old from Sudan, said he was on one of three boats that capsized an hour after setting off from Libya on Wednesday night.

Egyptian Mustafa Mahmoud, 26, said Libyan fishermen were first to come to their rescue. ‘‘I saw lots of bodies, dozens, in the water,’’ he said. ‘‘Most of them were children and women who were not able to swim.’’

At least a dozen of the survivors were taken to a hospital in Khoms while the rest were transferred to different detention centers, including Tajoura, located near the front lines of the fighting between rival Libyan factions, the Libyan officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

