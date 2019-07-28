Myanmar holds repatriation talks with Rohingya refugees

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A Myanmar government delegation has met with representatives of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh to discuss creating conditions for their safe repatriation, officials said Sunday.

Myanmar’s permanent foreign secretary, U Myint Thu, led a 10-member delegation for the weekend talks in refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar region. He said he told the refugees about the preparations being made for their repatriation and agreed to continue talks with them.

‘‘We will continue to discuss with the Bangladesh government at the ministerial level as well as the working level at the joint working group,’’ U Myint Thu said. ‘‘I will be meeting [Monday] with the Bangladesh foreign minister in Dhaka and then we will continue to discuss further on the repatriation process and at the ministerial level there will be a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly . . .”