At least 52 dead after riot in Brazil prison
RIO DE JANEIRO — At least 52 prisoners have been killed by other inmates during a riot at a prison in northern Brazil, authorities said.
Sixteen of the victims were decapitated while others were asphyxiated, according to Para state prison officials.
Inmates also set the Altamira prison on fire, preventing authorities from entering parts of the facility.
The total number of victims could rise.
Authorities say a fight between criminal groups erupted early Monday.
No members of the prison’s staff were injured.