Afghan soldier shoots 2 US troops dead at Kandahar army base

According to Afghan officials, the shooter was wounded in return fire and taken into Afghan military custody. It was the first known incident, also known as a ‘‘green on blue’’ attack, since November, when Brent Taylor, a major in the Utah National Guard and the mayor of a town in Utah, was killed by an Afghan soldier in Kabul.

US military officials here confirmed that two American troops had been killed but did not provide any details or identify the victims, saying they needed to wait until their families were notified. A statement from the US Resolute Support mission here said only that two service members had died.

KABUL — Two American service members were shot dead and a third wounded Monday in a rare ‘‘insider’’ attack when an Afghan soldier opened fire on a group of American forces at a military base in a conflict-torn region of southern Kandahar province, Afghan defense and police officials said Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, Fawad Aman, confirmed that the attack had occurred on an army base in the Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar. ‘‘The soldier who fired on them has been wounded in a subsequent firing,’’ he said in a brief telephone interview early Tuesday. A police official in Shah Wali Kot also confirmed the incident had taken place, according to the BBC. Other media outlets reported that American military officials in the United States had confirmed the basic facts, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

According to one media report, members of the US Army’s 3rd Brigade Combat team, 82nd Airborne Division, posted a Facebook tribute to their slain comrades but did not identify them.

No information was immediately available about the shooter except that he was an Afghan army soldier. In past ‘‘green on blue’’ incidents, the attackers have included both bona fide Afghan troops who were angry, disgruntled or influenced by Taliban propaganda, and insurgent infiltrators who enlisted to attack and sabotage foreign forces.

Insider attacks have been a problem for American forces in Afghanistan over the past decade, peaking in 2012 with several high-profile incidents. But they declined significantly after US military officials began placing ‘‘guardian angel’’ forces in the battlefield, Afghan security officials improved vetting of recruits, and a major US troop drawdown began in 2014. A total of 2,400 US troops have been killed in the 18-year conflict.

Meanwhile, the UN mission said in a report released Tuesday that more civilians were killed by Afghan and international coalition forces in Afghanistan in the first half of this year than by the Taliban and other militants.

The report apparently refers to civilians killed during Afghan and US military operations against insurgents, such as airstrikes and night raids on militant hideouts. Insurgents often hide among civilians.

The UN report said 403 civilians were killed by Afghan forces in the first six months of the year and another 314 by international forces, a total of 717. That’s compared to 531 killed by the Taliban, an Islamic State affiliate, and other militants during the same period.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.