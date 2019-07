Cambodia fines waste importer, sets deadline for its return

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A top customs official in Cambodia said Tuesday that a local company that illegally imported almost seven dozen shipping containers of plastic waste from the United States and Canada has been ordered to pay a fine of nearly $260,000, and will face criminal charges if the waste is not sent back to its countries of origin before Aug. 24.

Kun Nhim, director general of Cambodia’s General Department of Customs and Excise, said at a news conference that the waste was imported by Chungyuen Plastic Manufacture Co. in 27 shipments running from September 2018 to this month.

He said the company has promised to ship the waste back out of the port of Sihanoukville on the Gulf of Thailand by the deadline.