China says most Muslims have been released from camps. Others say prove it.

They said that there was no evidence of mass releases from the camps across the Xinjiang region in China’s northwest and that people who had nominally been freed often effectively remained in captivity, including being forced into labor programs instead.

The announcement appeared intended to blunt growing international condemnation of the camps. But specialists and members of targeted Muslim minority groups who have fled abroad quickly contested the assertion.

BEIJING — China said Tuesday that most of the inmates in its reeducation camps for Muslim minorities — a vast network of detention centers estimated to have held as many as 1 million people or more — have been released.

At a news conference in Beijing, two of Xinjiang’s top leaders indicated that the majority of inmates had “returned to society.” The unexpected announcement came after persistent international criticism of the camps, which specialists say have come to hold 1 million or more Uighurs and other ethnic minority Muslims since the centers began expanding rapidly in 2017.

Western governments have grown increasingly vocal about the sweeping detentions in Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China. Members of the Trump administration have taken up the issue and threatened to impose sanctions against officials who are involved. This month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China’s internment of Muslims “the stain of the century.”

Chinese officials have depicted the camps as benign facilities that offer Chinese-language instruction and vocational training. Alken Tuniaz, vice chairman of the Xinjiang government, told reporters that “the majority of people who have undergone education and training have returned to society and returned to their families.” He used the government’s official description of the camps as “education and training” centers and of their inmates as “students.”

“Most have already successfully achieved employment,” he said. “Over 90 percent of the students have returned to society and returned to their families and are living happily.”

Both he and Shohrat Zakir, the government chairman, refused to say how many people have been held in the camps, which are often large clusters of buildings surrounded by fences and guards.

Official Chinese media accounts of the two officials’ comments varied, raising the possibility that they misspoke and their comments had to be drawn back. Some cited Zakir as saying that 90 percent or more of people from camps had returned to society. Others said, citing him, that 90 percent of those released had found suitable work.

Growing evidence from government documents shows the Xinjiang government wants to shift camp inmates and many other Uighurs into labor programs where they will work under the watch of the government and compliant factories, said Adrian Zenz, an independent researcher in Germany who studies the camps.

“They are basically now transitioning from internment to societywide control,” Zenz said. “They have a grand scheme now for controlling everybody, not just people in the camps but also putting those outside the camps into coercive labor.”

Gathering evidence to test the official statements of releases from the camps is likely to be difficult. Foreign journalists are closely monitored and controlled when they visit Xinjiang, and independent investigators and human rights groups do not have free access.

Uighurs living abroad said they had not found evidence of widespread releases.

“Uighurs abroad continue to be unable to reach their relatives in the region. No phone calls, no Internet communications,” said Tahir Imin, a Uighur activist based in Washington.

“If the Chinese government is honest and confident in what it’s saying to the media, it should allow people to communicate freely and go out of the country freely and allow independent media to visit and investigate freely,” he said.

Xinjiang is home to more than 11 million Uighurs, a largely Muslim minority, and their treatment has become a global human rights controversy under President Xi Jinping. Western governments, United Nations human rights specialists, and advocates of Uighur self-determination have condemned the increasingly harsh restrictions on many Uighurs, especially the reeducation camps.

Beyond describing them as vocational training facilities, Xinjiang officials said the camps offered classes that have effectively inoculated Uighurs against the temptation to embrace religious extremism or terrorism. Until several years ago, Xinjiang had experienced a string of deadly attacks by discontented Uighurs.

But former camp detainees who have left China say they were subjected to a high-pressure indoctrination program with the goal of removing devotion to Islam and instilling loyalty to China and its ruling Communist Party.

This month, a group of 22 countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, France, and Germany, issued a statement urging China to halt the mass detention of Uighurs and other Muslims. China struck back with a letter signed by 37 ambassadors from countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America who praised its human rights record, including the “de-radicalization” policies applied in Xinjiang.

The Chinese government’s assertion that the population in reeducation camps is shrinking appeared intended to stave off debate about Xinjiang before a meeting of the UN General Assembly in September as well as sessions of the UN Human Rights Council, said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. But she said that there was no reason to believe the assertion.

“They lied about the existence of the camps, they admitted the camps existed, and lied about what happens inside them,” Richardson said. “So one has to be awfully skeptical about a claim that — oops! — it’s all sorted out.”