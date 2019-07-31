Former Mayor of Tehran Is Sentenced to Death in Wife’s Killing
A former mayor of Tehran who once served as one of Iran’s vice presidents has been sentenced to death in the killing of his wife, state news outlets reported, in a case that has been closely watched in the country.
Mohammad Ali Najafi, 67, the former mayor and a prominent reformist politician, was arrested in May after turning himself in to the police. His case made waves after Iran’s state broadcaster showed footage of him at a Tehran police station, sipping tea and smiling with police officers as he confessed to killing his wife, Mitra Ostad, 35.
A spokesman for the judiciary said he had been convicted of murder and sentenced Tuesday to “qisas,” a term meaning retaliation in kind — a decision handed down as part of the country’s Islamic judicial system, according to the semiofficial news outlet Tasnim.
Ostad was found dead in a bathtub in her apartment May 28 after being shot several times. Within hours of her death, Najafi presented himself to police and said her death had been an accident, according to media reports.
