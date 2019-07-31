Indian politician faces possible murder charge after teenager who accused him of rape is critically injured in car crash
NEW DELHI — Indian investigators are probing possible links between a prominent ruling-party politician and a car crash that has left a 19-year-old woman battling for her life after she accused him of rape.
The federal Central Bureau of Investigation opened a case Wednesday to look into murder and conspiracy allegations against Kuldeep Sengar, a lawmaker from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party. The teenager was critically injured in a suspicious car crash Sunday.
On June 4, 2017 the teenager accused Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she approached him for a job. She said he threatened to kill her family if she spoke of it to anyone.
The case grabbed attention in April 2018 when the woman tried to immolate herself outside the state chief minister’s home to protest police inaction.
