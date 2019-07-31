Indian politician faces possible murder charge after teenager who accused him of rape is critically injured in car crash

NEW DELHI — Indian investigators are probing possible links between a prominent ruling-party politician and a car crash that has left a 19-year-old woman battling for her life after she accused him of rape.

The federal Central Bureau of Investigation opened a case Wednesday to look into murder and conspiracy allegations against Kuldeep Sengar, a lawmaker from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party. The teenager was critically injured in a suspicious car crash Sunday.

On June 4, 2017 the teenager accused Sengar of raping her in 2017 when she approached him for a job. She said he threatened to kill her family if she spoke of it to anyone.